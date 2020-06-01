 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

SsangYong Motor sells Seoul service center to improve fiscal health

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Jun 1, 2020 - 15:18       Updated : Jun 1, 2020 - 15:18
SsangYong Motor’s Seoul service center located in Guro-gu, Seoul (SsangYong Motor)
SsangYong Motor’s Seoul service center located in Guro-gu, Seoul (SsangYong Motor)

SsangYong Motor said Monday it has sold an after sales service center located in Guro-gu in Seoul for 180 billion won ($146 million), as part of its efforts to improve its fiscal health. 

The automaker said by selling noncore assets, it will continue to secure liquidity and focus on increasing competitiveness for product development. 

In the first quarter this year, its net loss expanded to 193.5 billion won over the economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. Its operating loss came to 98.6 billion won. 

Despite continued losses, SsangYong Motors’ largest shareholder Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra scrapped a 230-billion-won infusion plan in April, but decided to inject an emergency fund of 40 billion won.

SsangYong Motor’s service center is located in Guro-dong, Guro-gu, and spans over a 18,089 square meters. 

The automaker said a total of eight local and foreign asset management firms, real estate developers and stock companies participated in the bidding and PIA Corp. was been selected as the preferred bidder on May 25 to clinch the deal. 

The total amount will be deposited by end-June, the company said.
But since the sale deal is on the condition of a lease, all SsangYong Motor customers will continue to receive their after sales service, SsangYong Motor said. 

According to the automaker, it has been working on launching face-lifted G4 Rexton and Tivoli Air, a long-body version of the model, in the second half of this year. 

Based on securing capital and increasing market competitiveness, the company said it will also launch the country’s first midsized sports utility electric vehicle early next year.

“We have been making all-out efforts to solve our short-term liquidity crisis through selling noncore assets and business reengineering measures,” said a SsangYong Motor official. 

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114