Business

BAT Korea opens application for Do-Dream talent competition

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jun 1, 2020 - 16:05       Updated : Jun 1, 2020 - 16:05
The finalists of the BAT Do-Dream talent contest and judges pose at the BAT Do-Dream Talk Concert in Seoul on Friday. (BAT Korea)
BAT Korea has opened applications for its talent-fostering competition BAT Do-Dream on Monday, setting this year’s theme as “Environment and social activities for a better future.”

The tobacco firm started its talent competition in 2017, where participants pitch their goal activities, such as writing a scenario or starting a new business, and the company selects a number of teams and provides financial support.

On Friday, BAT Korea held a BAT Do-Dream Talk Concert in Seoul to share the activities and results of the six participating teams, marking the end of the previous season.

The grand prize went to a freelance designer who launched her first fashion brand collection. According to the company, it had provided activity funds and prize money totaling 60 million won ($49,000) to six teams chosen from among 416 applicants for the third season.

“For the fourth season, we will look for meaningful activities, which goes in line with BAT Group’s sustainability strategy, for the environment and the society,” BAT Korea Head of External Affairs Kim Hyung-suk said.

Anyone born between 1982 and 2001 who is interested in social and environmental issues is eligible to apply via the firm’s website, the company said. Prize and support money set for this year’s competition is 100 million won, the company said.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
