Business

Volvo Cars Korea introduces lifetime warranty service as industry’s first

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Jun 1, 2020 - 13:59       Updated : Jun 1, 2020 - 14:03
(Volvo Cars Korea)
(Volvo Cars Korea)

Volvo Cars Korea said Monday that it has introduced a lifetime auto parts warranty for customers -- the first such guarantee by a carmaker here -- as part of its efforts to improve customer services.

The service will allow customers to receive repairs on auto parts that have been changed at its official after sales service center, regardless of the number of times they have received the service and how long they have had the car.

Those who have changed auto parts after June 1 and have agreed to offer personal information to Volvo Cars Korea will be eligible to receive the lifetime warranty, the company said.

But those who change the registered owner certificate or personally repair or remodel the vehicle’s auto parts will not be eligible, according to Volvo.

“Volvo Cars Korea’s introduction of lifetime warranty will dramatically decrease consumer concerns over the maintenance cost of an imported vehicle, as well as enjoy the attractive features of Volvo cars for a long time,” said Volvo Cars Korea CEO Lee Yoon-mo.

Volvo Cars Korea, which sold over 10,000 cars here the first time last year, has been opening more service centers this year and aims to expand it by 25 percent on-year. As part of this goal, three new centers in Pangyo, Uijeongbu and Jeju were established the first half of this year.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
