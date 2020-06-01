KITA partners with Startup Junkie for US test bed

The Korea International Trade Association said Monday it is joining hands with US-based Startup Junkie to back Korean startups to test their technologies and products overseas.



The partnership deal was signed by chief of KITA’s innovation growth division Dong-ki and Louis Diesel, director and head of Asia at Startup Junkie, in Seoul.



Startup Junkie is a foundation of the Walmart founding family with US Department of Commerce as sponsor and global firms, such as Walmart and FedEx, as key partners.



The two organizations will work on a test bed business to enable Korean startups to apply and demonstrate their technologies at Startup Junkie’s partner firms. They will also support innovative products of local startups to sell via US distribution channels such as Walmart. They will also jointly push for accelerator programs and share know-how concerning each country’s startup ecosystem and open innovation, KITA said.



“Conventional cooperation between large firms and startups requires a long time for decision-making. But this pilot project will allow startups to promptly verify mutual suitability,” said Diesel.



“Through this agreement, we will actively support Korean startups to demonstrate their technologies in major commercial places overseas,” Lee said.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)