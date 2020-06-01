Electric bicycles demand surges amid COVID-19 outbreak

Samchuly Bicycle’s Phantom Q (Samchuly Bicycle)
South Korean bicycles maker Samchuly Bicycle said Monday its sales of electric bicycles have surged as people are looking for new ways to travel amid the coronavirus outbreak.
According to the company, its sales of electric bicycles have surged 34 percent on-year in the first quarter as they can serve as an alternative to crowded public transportation.
“Demand for electric bicycles as well as general bicycles has jumped as customers can minimize contact with other people when traveling on bicycles, a company official said.
Samchuly’s electric bicycle Phantom Q can travel up to 100 kilometers on a single charge and offers a speed of 3 to 4 kilometers per hour. It also supports a “pedestrian mode” when riders haul their bicycles.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
)