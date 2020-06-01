[Herald Interview] Finding talent amid COVID-19 outbreak with ManpowerGroup

Manpower Korea RPO Service, Talent Solutions Director Jimmy Lee (ManpowerGroup)





Finding the right talent for the right company has become harder than ever before as the COVID-19 outbreak has dealt a heavy blow to the global economy and created a massive pool of jobs seekers at the worst possible gridlock.



Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki called the slump in job markets “grave” as the number of employed people in South Korea stood at 26.56 million in April, 476,000 fewer than a year ago, marking the biggest on-year decline since February 1999.



The situation is tough for employers as well, as they have to sift through a flood of resumes and deal with tons of paperwork to hire few people -- a process that is exhausting, time-consuming and above all, expensive.



In these uncertain times, companies are looking for recruitment process outsourcing, or RPO services, where they transfer all or part of their recruitment processes to an external service provider.



“The whole point of RPO is to hire the right people at the right time with the help of experts. The RPO service can be really effective when companies need to hire a lot of people at once in cases of a rapid growth, large-scale projects or establishing offices in foreign locations. Most importantly, the RPO solutions can cut costs significantly,” Manpower Korea Director of RPO Service, Talent Solutions Jimmy Lee told The Korea Herald in an interview in Seoul.



“The more candidates companies hire, the more costs they can reduce. In fact, clients who have tried ManpowerGroup’s RPO solution were able to save costs by 30 percent to 50 percent more compared to typical companies’ RPO solutions.”





(ManpowerGroup)