Business

OB’s makgeolli-beer cocktail video starring Baek Jong-won hits 1 million views

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jun 1, 2020 - 11:08       Updated : Jun 1, 2020 - 11:08
Baek Jong-won reveals the “MakCass” recipe on a YouTube video released May 4. (OB)
Baek Jong-won reveals the “MakCass” recipe on a YouTube video released May 4. (OB)

South Korea’s largest beer maker by revenue, Oriental Brewery said Sunday its YouTube videos starring chef Baek Jong-won have pulled in a total of 13 million views, creating a new boom of “MakCass” -- a mixture of Korea’s traditional liquor makgeolli and OB’s flagship beer Cass.

OB released six videos on its channel Cass, dubbed “Essential Beer Class,” starting May 4, where Baek and comedian brothers Yang Se-hyung and Se-chan talk about liquor and beer, as well as introducing the cocktail recipe mixing makgeolli and Cass beer.

The first video explaining the recipe had garnered 10.4 million views as of Sunday.

In the video, Baek highlights the importance of the ratio of the two alcoholic beverages in mixing the drink. To make MakCass, pour the beer in a regular glass of 225 milliliters, then add 50 milliliters of makgeolli.

Comments left by viewers included, “It was worth the time watching the clip as they explain some useful information about beer in a fun way.”

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
