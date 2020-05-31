Ruling party leader calls for National Assembly to open on schedule

Ruling Democratic Party floor leader Kim Tae-nyeon Sunday called on opposition parties for cooperation to launch the new National Assembly to allow pandemic-related legislation to pass swiftly.
The first extraordinary session of the National Assembly ought to take place in the first seven days of its four-year term. The 21st National Assembly began its term on Saturday, but the deadline has often been missed, mostly due to disagreement over who should lead the Assembly’s standing committees.
“The Democratic Party will open the National Assembly on June 5 to pick the speaker and deputy speaker of the assembly,” Kim said during a press conference.
The main conservative party, however, is concerned that the liberal group, which secured 177 seats in the 300-member chamber in last month’s general election, will forcibly obtain committee chairmanships after the ruling faction’s six-term lawmaker, Rep. Park Byeong-seug is officially appointed as Assembly Speaker.
The ruling party group seeks to further strengthen its grip by securing leadership of as many committees as possible, while the conservative party wants to chair key committees such as the Legislation and Judiciary Committee and the Special Committee on Budget and Accounts
Kim has repeatedly stressed that the new parliament will have no time to waste on unnecessary bickering, as pressing issues such as a review of the third supplementary budget bill await for approval. It is also an effort to not to follow footsteps of the previous Assembly, which was branded by some as “the worst in history” because of its low bill processing rate.
He said a third extra budget, which is expected to involve around 30 million won to-40 trillion won ($24 billion-32 billion) of spending, should be approved by the end of June. The bill to elevate the Korea Centers for Disease Control & Prevention to the tentatively named Disease Control and Prevention Administration to increase its expertise and independence also needs swift approval, he added.
Meanwhile, minor Justice Party leader Sim Sang-jeung said Sunday the importance of individual dignity and secure livelihoods, will be the party’s focal point.
“Justice Party’s core task during the 21st National Assembly is protecting lives of people that are collapsing due to COVID-19. We will concentrate on setting up employment and income security policies in order to stop inequality and polarization to get deteriorate,” she said.
By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com
)