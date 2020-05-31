Trump invites S. Korea to expanded G-7

US President Donald Trump (AFP-Yonhap)



US President Donald Trump’s surprise invitation Saturday to South Korea to the expanded Group of 7 summit in September, along with three other countries, hints at Korea’s elevated national status, and is also a double-edged sword amid the deepening rivalry between the US and China, experts here said Sunday.



They called on Seoul to draw up a strategy so as not to risk upsetting its security alliance with Washington or economic ties to Beijing, because the summit could shift to a US-led, anti-China coalition.



Calling G-7 a “very outdated group,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One: “I’m postponing it because I don’t feel that as a G-7 it properly represents what’s going on in the world.”



Korea, Australia, India and Russia would be invited to attend the summit put off to September from late June, he added. Since 1975, leaders from the US, Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Canada and Japan have annually held the meeting to discuss global economic challenges.



“The government will consult with the US on the matter,” an official at Cheong Wa Dae said, noting it had not been informed of Washington’s decision in advance.



With only a month left before the summit was scheduled to open, the dramatic pivot Trump announced may embody his determination to reduce Chinese influence, and South Korea should be prepared to make its interests heard at the expanded summit, several experts contacted by The Korea Herald said.



“The summit will go ahead whether we say yes or no, so the issue here is what we can do about it in light of our traditional alliance with Washington and close economic ties to Beijing,” said Choi Kang, vice president of the Asan Institute for Policy Studies, in a phone interview.





On Air Force One returning to Washington, US President Donald Trump tells reporters he'd like to put off the G-7 summit from late June to September and invite South Korea, Australia, India and Russia to discuss China. (Reuters-Yonhap)