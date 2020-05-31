 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Top market cap firms expand presence amid IT, bio boom

By Bae Hyunjung
Published : May 31, 2020 - 16:31       Updated : May 31, 2020 - 16:31



The combined market cap value of South Korea’s 10 largest companies account for almost 45 percent of the entire market, as IT and bio companies gained popularity amid the continued COVID-19 pandemic, data showed Sunday.

According to the country’s bourse operator Korea Exchange, out of the 789 listed companies on the main bourse Kospi, the top 10 companies accounted for 44.7 percent in market cap as of Friday.

The figure was up 2.6 percentage point from Jan. 2 this year -- before Korea reported its first case of infection -- and up 8.9 percentage point from Jan. 2 last year.

Also, the combined market cap value of the top 15 companies stood at 51.4 percent, up 2.5 percent from Jan. 2 this year and exceeding the 50 percent mark for the first time in 10 years.

The market kingpin Samsung Electronics and runner-up SK hynix both saw their market cap percentage slip 0.4 percentage point from January to May. The remaining eight companies in the top 10 list, however, all marked a rise in the corresponding figure during the same period.

The appreciation of the top-tier businesses was largely attributed to the rise of IT and bio shares -- boosted by the non-face-to-face trend amid the epidemic crisis.

A leading example was Samsung BioLogics, which saw its market cap ranking climb from fourth to third in January-May and its market cap percentage notch up 1.1 percentage point during the same period. Celltrion also rose from seventh to fifth in ranking, while its market cap ratio escalated 0.6 percentage point.

But conventional manufacturers, including carmakers, mostly slipped down the list due to sluggish consumer demands.

The country’s largest automaker Hyundai Motor saw its market cap percentage slip 0.2 percentage point, which lowered its market ranking from fifth to 10th. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis marked a 0.3 percentage point fall and slipped out of the top 10 list. Steelmaker Posco also tumbled from ninth to 16th in market ranking.

By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114