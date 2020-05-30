 Back To Top
National

2 USFK soldiers test positive for coronavirus; total infections at 30

By Yonhap
Published : May 30, 2020 - 16:44       Updated : May 30, 2020 - 16:44

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)


Two American soldiers newly assigned to South Korea have tested positive for the coronavirus, United States Forces Korea (USFK) said Saturday, bringing the total number of infections among its population to 30.

The service members arrived here on Wednesday on a U.S.

government-arranged charter flight and were in mandatory quarantine at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, according to USFK.

After testing positive, the soldiers were moved to other places inside the base reserved for COVID-19 patients for treatment, it added.

All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving in South Korea from overseas should be tested for the coronavirus and then quarantined for 14 days.

"USFK health professionals determined there was limited contact tracing due to the soldiers being immediately quarantined and conducted thorough cleaning of the plane, bus and their quarantine rooms," USFK said in a release. (Yonhap)

