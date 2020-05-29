 Back To Top
National

N. Korea slams US over cybercrime accusation

By Yonhap
Published : May 29, 2020 - 19:47       Updated : May 29, 2020 - 19:47

(123rf)
(123rf)

North Korea on Friday lashed out at the United States for issuing an advisory last month over the communist regime's cyber threats.

"To put it clearly, our state has nothing to do at all with what is claimed by the US to be a cyber threat," Pyongyang's foreign ministry said in an English statement on its website.

"The US should be clearly aware that worthless and worn-out plots and fabrications invented continuously by themselves will no longer work against the international community," it added.

On April 15, four US government agencies issued a joint advisory highlighting the cyber threat posed by North Korea.

"The DPRK's malicious cyber activities threaten the United States and the broader international community and, in particular, pose a significant threat to the integrity and stability of the international financial system," the advisory said, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The advisory also said that North Korea has relied on cybercrimes to raise funds to develop weapons of mass destruction and carry out ballistic missile programs. (Yonhap)

