Business

Blend C launches organic fine fragrance brand Balanza

By Jung Min-kyung
Published : May 29, 2020 - 16:11       Updated : May 29, 2020 - 16:11

Balanza’s ‘Memory Collection’ (Blend C)
Balanza’s ‘Memory Collection’ (Blend C)

South Korean perfumery startup Blend C recently launched its fragrance brand Balanza, which boasts a range of fine fragrance body washes and hand creams based on organic formulas.

Dubbed the “Memory Collection,” the products come in three different scents -- Claro, Suave and Bosque -- based on the idea that each fragrance brings back nostalgic memories from the past.

Claro emanates notes of freesia and blue cyclamen, while Bosque is a fresh burst of citrus bergamot with a woody aftermath. Suave a powdery, floral scent that kicks-off with a top note of aqua lemon.

Formulated with natural ingredients, including coconut, palm oil, corn and beans, the products cater to a wide range of skin types. It also abides by the standards of the International Fragrance Association, a representative body of the global fragrance industry.

The products are available for purchase on Balanza’s official website (http://balanza.co).


By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)

