Blend C launches organic fine fragrance brand Balanza

Balanza’s ‘Memory Collection’ (Blend C)
South Korean perfumery startup Blend C recently launched its fragrance brand Balanza, which boasts a range of fine fragrance body washes and hand creams based on organic formulas.
Dubbed the “Memory Collection,” the products come in three different scents -- Claro, Suave and Bosque -- based on the idea that each fragrance brings back nostalgic memories from the past.
Claro emanates notes of freesia and blue cyclamen, while Bosque is a fresh burst of citrus bergamot with a woody aftermath. Suave a powdery, floral scent that kicks-off with a top note of aqua lemon.
Formulated with natural ingredients, including coconut, palm oil, corn and beans, the products cater to a wide range of skin types. It also abides by the standards of the International Fragrance Association, a representative body of the global fragrance industry.
The products are available for purchase on Balanza’s official website (http://balanza.co
).
By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com
)