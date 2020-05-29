Yoo Jae-suk recruits superstars Lee Hyo-ri, Rain to form group

Yoo Jae-suk, Lee Hyo-ri and Rain pose together for a photo of the mixed gender group formed for MBC’s “Hangout with Yoo.” (MBC)
Comedian Yoo Jae-suk is collaborating with singers Lee Hyo-ri and Rain as a group for Saturday’s episode of “Hangout with Yoo,” as revealed in the preview shown in last week’s episode where they were seen dancing onstage.
MBC’s “Hangout with Yoo” features the popular comedian taking on different characters and trying new fields. So far, he has attempted cooking ramen, singing trot music and frying chicken.
His latest attempt is to become a dance group member.
In previous episodes, Yoo met with superstars Rain and Lee separately in order to recruit them for a new mixed gender dance group. In the episodes, Rain and Lee showcased their dance skills as well as their sense of humor.
The episode on Saturday will feature the three celebrities in a dance group.
“The group is in the process of coming together and is contemplating recruiting additional members as well as other plans,” said an MBC official on Thursday.
Producers of “Hangout with Yoo” have announced that the group will focused on summer dance music that will bring back memories of the ’90s and the 2000s.
The next episode of “Hangout with Yoo” is scheduled to air at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday on MBC.
By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com
)