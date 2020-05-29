 Back To Top
Business

LG chairman visits LG Science Park to mark 2nd anniversary

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : May 29, 2020 - 14:49       Updated : May 29, 2020 - 14:55
LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo (LG Group)

LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo emphasized his vision for the future at LG Science Park in Magok, Seoul, to mark the second anniversary of its opening, the group said Friday.

On Thursday afternoon, Koo visited the complex and discussed the group’s digital transformation, artificial intelligence and securing talented people, according to the firm.

At the site, he asked the employees to create a “culture of bold challenges,” saying, “When you do nothing or do not challenge boldly, it can be seen as a failure.”

Koo was underscoring the need to prepare innovative technologies to create new value, the group explained.

LG Science Park is a research complex that leads the digital innovation of LG Group and serves as a hub for creating an innovative ecosystem with small and medium-sized companies. 

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
