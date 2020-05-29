One soldier tests positive for coronavirus, total infections at 53

(Yonhap)



An Army soldier has tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections among military population to 53, the defense ministry said Friday.



The soldier, stationed in the border town of Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, underwent a COVID-19 test upon returning from vacation, as his parents were suspected of contracting the virus. Later, they also tested positive.



He took a bus back to his base from the city of Incheon, west of Seoul, along with 15 others, and the authorities are carrying out virus tests on those who had contact with him, the ministry said, adding that the route of his infection is under investigation.



Currently, 40 are quarantined in accordance with health authorities' guidelines. In addition, military authorities have put 1,052 service personnel in isolation as a preventive step, the ministry said.



Of the 53 patients at the barracks, 39 have fully recovered so far, it added.



On Friday, South Korea reported 58 more cases of the virus, bringing the nation's total to 11,402, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). (Yonhap)