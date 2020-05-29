 Back To Top
Business

McDonald’s Korea wins award for job creation efforts

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : May 29, 2020 - 11:21       Updated : May 29, 2020 - 11:21
McDonald’s Korea Director Yang Hyung-geun (right), and Park Ki-chan, president of the Institute for Industrial Policy Studies, pose for a photo at the awards ceremony on Thursday in Seoul. (McDonald’s Korea)
McDonald’s Korea Director Yang Hyung-geun (right), and Park Ki-chan, president of the Institute for Industrial Policy Studies, pose for a photo at the awards ceremony on Thursday in Seoul. (McDonald’s Korea)


McDonald’s Korea said Friday it has won an award from the Korean government for its efforts to create decent jobs and implement employee-friendly policies.

The firm received the 2020 National Industrial Award in the employment-friendly category on Thursday, hosted by the state-run Institute for Industrial Policy Studies and co-sponsored by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Ministry of SMEs and Startups.

McDonald’s Korea received the award for contributing to the creation of quantitative and qualitative employment by faithfully implementing its full-time employment plan announced earlier this year despite the pandemic, the firm said.

It currently creates about 15,000 jobs at its headquarters and 400 restaurants nationwide, the highest level in the global dining industry. It started with around 100 employees when it entered the Korean market in 1988 and increased the number of employees by 150 times. 

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)


