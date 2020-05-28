Former activist for wartime sex slavery victims to hold press conference over allegations

Lawmaker-elect Yoon Mee-hyang (Yonhap)





Lawmaker-elect Yoon Mee-hyang, a longtime activist for wartime sexual slavery victims, is set to hold a press conference this week to clarify her position over allegations of financial misdeeds involving her and her civic group.



"Lawmaker-elect Yoon has decided to hold a press conference on Friday ... (She) will deliberate on the schedule and venue and let the party know," an official of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) said Thursday.



Yoon, former head of the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan, was elected in the April 16 general elections.



The controversy surfaced after Lee Yong-soo, a 92-year-old victim of Japan's wartime sexual slavery, accused Yoon and her organization of accounting malpractices and other wrongdoings in a May 7 press conference.



Friday's scheduled press conference would mark Yoon's first appearance in more than a week. She has remained out of the public eye, not showing up for a plenary meeting of DP lawmakers-elect on Wednesday.



It also comes just one day before the new parliamentary term begins on Saturday. (Yonhap)