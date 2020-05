Timeline of reported cases

Late April: An unidentified children’s illness reported in Europe



May 9: Illness claims three children in New York, US, and one in France



May 13: Casualty occurs in the UK; UK, France, US together confirm over 100 cases



May 23: Mystery children’s illness spreads to 13 countries (25 states in the US)



May 25: Korea launches disease surveillance systems



May 26: Korea sees two suspected cases of the rare pediatric condition, both in Seoul