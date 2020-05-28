 Back To Top
Finance

WeWork Korea modifies floor layouts for safety amind coronavirus crisis

By Kim Young-won
Published : May 28, 2020 - 16:38


WeWork Korea has modified floor layouts of its offices as part of efforts to prevent COVID-19 infection, the company said Thursday.

It has also installed more digital signage devices to notify members of the maximum number of people allowed in meeting rooms and to show the walking direction of one-way paths in hallways, it added.

These are follow-up preventative measures taken since earlier this year as the company has been measuring body temperature across all locations along with a wide range of precautionary measures.

The company opened WeWork Sinnonhyeon last month, expanding its footprint across the Gangnam area amid the pandemic.

By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)
