National

Democracies better handle COVID-19; Korea is example: Nye

By Choi Si-young
Published : May 28, 2020 - 17:14       Updated : May 28, 2020 - 17:14
Former Foreign Minister Yoon Young-kwan and Joseph Nye, professor emeritus at Harvard Kennedy School, discuss COVID-19 challenges at a forum hosted by the Korean Foundation and Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center and broadcast live on YouTube on Wednesday. (The Korea Foundation).
The view that authoritarian states will do better than democracies in response to the coronavirus has proven wrong by countries like South Korea, a renowned US scholar who pioneered the “soft power” theory said.

“Authoritarian leaders have used COVID-19 as an excuse to deepen their power and control,” Joseph Nye said an online forum which was broadcast live on YouTube on Wednesday, whereas in “notable democracies” like South Korea, Germany and New Zealand, leaders have managed to effectively contain the outbreak.

The professor emeritus at Harvard Kennedy School also said, through his conservation with former South Korean Foreign Minister Yoon Young-kwan at the event jointly hosted by the Korea Foundation and Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center, that the pandemic would only deepen the ongoing feud between the United States and China.

China, however, would not outcompete the US, though they both have to deal with major political and economic fallout from the global crisis, Nye said.

The scholar acknowledged the Trump administration has been devaluing alliances and multilateral institutions, with his approaches to the global initiatives seen “narrow and transactional,” but pointed to the Marshall Plan as a precedent where America championed “broad and farsighted” policies.

A different US government might take a different view, one in contrast with the Trump administration, Nye said, adding the US is making contributions to poor countries through a COVID-19 relief plan.

The professor dismissed the idea that globalization was nearing its end as an “exaggeration,” and suggested “ecological globalization” that includes pandemics and climate change. He went on to highlight the need of institutions which will help to cope with transnational issues, because “no one country can deal with this alone.”

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
