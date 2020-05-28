SK Broadband launches ‘ZEM Kids’ on B tv

SK Broadband said Thursday it has launched children-targeted “ZEM Kids” content on B tv Cable, the new name of Tbroad cable television that has been merged with the operator last month.ZEM Kids is a self-learning content aimed for children from toddlers to elementary school students. The content carries some 4,000 programs that include story-telling, English classes and sessions for parents.The story-telling program, for instance, has over 350 story options for kids aged 3 and under, the company explained.“Nuri Class” program for those aged 4-7 is provided by PDM, a multi-media education company for children that uses cartoons and children’s songs for different classes designed for each month.For elementary school students, the program utilizes EBS education contents, while English contents are provided in collaboration with Yoon’s English School, a leading English education service in Korea.SK Broadband said it will continue to add premium contents to B tv Cable to enhance its competitiveness.