Moon meets with floor leaders of ruling, main opposition parties

President Moon Jae-in, Democratic Party floor leader Rep. Kim Tae-nyeon and United Future Party floor leader Rep. Joo Ho-young meet at Cheong Wa Dae on Thursday. Yonhap



President Moon Jae-in on Thursday met with floor leaders of the two main political parties, to discuss state affairs ahead of the start of 21st National Assembly’s term on Saturday.



The meeting, attended by Rep. Kim Tae-nyeon of the ruling Democratic Party and Rep. Joo ho-young of the main opposition United Future Party, is the president’s first meeting with floor leaders since November 2018. The previous meeting was also attended by leaders of minor opposition parties.



Going into the meeting, Joo hinted at the tension between the ruling and main opposition parties, saying that it was up to Kim for smooth operations of the parliament in response to Moon’s comment that he has high hopes from the two floor leaders.



The friction between the two parties has escalated since the April 15 general elections over a range of issues including the controversy over Yoon Mi-hyang, an activist-turned lawmaker-elect, and the party reportedly demanding that all parliamentary committees be headed by its lawmakers.



Yoon, who won a proportional representative seat on the ruling party’s ticket, has been embroiled in controversy surrounding her actions while heading an NGO fighting for survivors of sexual enslavement during Japan’s occupation of the Korean Peninsula.



With the exception of a short greeting, the meeting was held behind closed doors over lunch, followed by a walk around Cheong Wa Dae grounds.



“No agenda will be set for the meeting, and candid conversation on state affairs, including response to the employment and industrial crisis brought on by COVID-19 will be held,” Kang Gi-jung, senior presidential secretary for political affairs, said regarding the meeting at an earlier briefing.



Kang said that the meeting was arranged on Moon’s invitation, and that the presidential office and the parties will seek “systemization of cooperative politics.”



By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)