‘Spider Man 3’ to feature Hyundai’s mobility tech

Hyundai Motor Group Vice President of customer experience Cho Won-hong (left) and Sony Pictures Entertainment Vice President of global partnership Jeffrey Godsick pose for a photo during a partnership deal signing ceremony held in Los Angeles, US. (Hyundai Motor Group)
Hyundai Motor Group said Thursday it has clinched a partnership deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment to allow customers experience its future mobility and new technologies via the latter’s platforms such as movies, animations and digital contents.
According to the automaker, its latest mobility technology will be featured in Sony Pictures’ movie “Uncharted” and “Spider Man 3,” which will be released in July 2021 and November 2021, respectively.
The deal signing ceremony was held at Sony Pictures Studio in Los Angeles, which Hyundai Motor Group Vice President of customer experience Cho Won-hong and Sony Pictures Entertainment Vice President of global partnership Jeffrey Godsick attended.
The automaker’s vision for mobility solutions, which was unveiled during the Consumer Electronics Show in January, will be visualized as contents in the movie, it added. Such solutions include urban air mobility, purpose-built vehicle and mobility transferring hub.
“Through the partnership, we hope customers will better understand Hyundai Motor Group’s human-focused mobility vision through various contents,” said a company official.
