 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

‘Spider Man 3’ to feature Hyundai’s mobility tech

Hyundai partners with Sony Pictures

By Kim Da-sol
Published : May 28, 2020 - 13:18       Updated : May 28, 2020 - 13:18
Hyundai Motor Group Vice President of customer experience Cho Won-hong (left) and Sony Pictures Entertainment Vice President of global partnership Jeffrey Godsick pose for a photo during a partnership deal signing ceremony held in Los Angeles, US. (Hyundai Motor Group)
Hyundai Motor Group Vice President of customer experience Cho Won-hong (left) and Sony Pictures Entertainment Vice President of global partnership Jeffrey Godsick pose for a photo during a partnership deal signing ceremony held in Los Angeles, US. (Hyundai Motor Group)

Hyundai Motor Group said Thursday it has clinched a partnership deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment to allow customers experience its future mobility and new technologies via the latter’s platforms such as movies, animations and digital contents. 

According to the automaker, its latest mobility technology will be featured in Sony Pictures’ movie “Uncharted” and “Spider Man 3,” which will be released in July 2021 and November 2021, respectively. 

The deal signing ceremony was held at Sony Pictures Studio in Los Angeles, which Hyundai Motor Group Vice President of customer experience Cho Won-hong and Sony Pictures Entertainment Vice President of global partnership Jeffrey Godsick attended. 

The automaker’s vision for mobility solutions, which was unveiled during the Consumer Electronics Show in January, will be visualized as contents in the movie, it added. Such solutions include urban air mobility, purpose-built vehicle and mobility transferring hub. 

“Through the partnership, we hope customers will better understand Hyundai Motor Group’s human-focused mobility vision through various contents,” said a company official. 

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114