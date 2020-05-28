 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

One Army enlistee tests positive for new coronavirus

By Yonhap
Published : May 28, 2020 - 11:24       Updated : May 28, 2020 - 11:24
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

A draftee who joined a military boot camp for his mandatory service has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Thursday.

The trainee, whose identity was withheld, entered the boot camp located in the southeastern city of Daegu on Tuesday, but he was sent home after he was found to have contracted COVID-19, according to the ministry.

"Four new members who had direct contact with the patient have been isolated, and further virus tests are now under way," ministry spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo said in a regular briefing.

Since last week, the military authorities have tested all new enlistees for the virus in a move to stem the spread of the virus into the barracks, after the military witnessed infections related to clubs and bars in Seoul's multicultural district of Itaewon.

Last week, all the 4,634 people who joined the military tested negative for the virus.

But the trainee patient is not included in the military's own statistics of virus cases, as newcomers earn status as military members one week after joining a boot camp. All able-bodied South Korean men must serve about two years in the armed forces.

The number of coronavirus patients among the military population remains at 52, and 12 of them are believed to be linked to nightlife facilities in Itaewon, according to the ministry.

On Thursday, South Korea reported 79 more cases of the virus, the largest figure in nearly two months, bringing the nation's total infections to 11,344, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114