[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea



Tongyeong Hansan Battle Festival



Tongyeong Hansan Battle Festival commemorates the Great Battle of Hansan in 1592, one of the most important naval battles in Korean history. Visitors will be able to see models of the geobukseon (turtle ship) designed by Admiral Yi Sun-sin and the ships used by the Japanese navy at the time. In addition to learning all about the battle, visitors will be able to enjoy the beautiful natural scenery of Tongyeong. A variety of hands-on experience programs are available for visitors.



The festival will take place Aug. 12-16 at Donam Tourist Complex and across Tongyeong.



For more information in Korean, visit www.hansanf.org. Call the travel hotline at (02) 1330 for help in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.









Walk with a King



“Walk with a King” is a guided tour held every Saturday evening from late spring to fall. The 100-minute tour, limited to 100 people at a time, starts from Gyeonggijeon Shrine in Jeonju Hanok Village in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province.



Admission must be arranged in advance by calling (063) 232-9938. The tour, slated to take place from June 6 to Oct. 31, is open to visitors of all ages.



Call the travel hotline at (02) 1330 for help in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.









Everland Rose Garden Festival



Amusement park Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, opened up its 20,000-square-meter rose garden for the annual Everland Rose Garden Festival.



The rose festival, launched in 1985, opens every May featuring roses and other varieties of flowers. After enjoying the rides at the park, visitors can take a walk in the rose garden and take photographs. The festival continues until June 14.



For more information in Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese, visit www.everland.com.









Ulsan Whale Festival



The Ulsan Whale Festival runs June 12-14 in the Jangsaengpo Whale Special Culture Zone in Ulsan.



The annual event, organized by the Whale Cultural Foundation, allows visitors to board on a whale-watching cruise ship, visit the Jangsaengpo Whale Life Experience Museum, or experience other whale-related activities.



For more information in Korean, visit www.ulsanwhale.com. Call the travel hotline at (02) 1330 for help in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.









“Welcome to Joseon” Variety Festival



The Korean Folk Village in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, hosts the “Welcome to Joseon” Variety Festival each spring. This year, the festival will be held until June 28.



Featuring parades, performances and hands-on activities, the cast members at the village wander freely throughout the park interacting with visitors.



Admission is 22,000 won for adults, 19,000 won for teenagers and 17,000 won for children. Passes providing access to additional attractions are 30,000 won for adults, 27,000 won for teenagers and 24,000 won for children.



For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, check the website at www.koreanfolk.co.kr.