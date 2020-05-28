[Monitor] Samgyeobsal prices soar amid pandemic

As more people opt to eat at home, in addition to government-distributed emergency funds usable at markets, the price of samgyeobsal, a popular pork meat in South Korea, has soared to the highest in two years and 10 months, data showed Thursday.According to Korea Institute for Animal Products Quality Evaluation, a kilogram of samgyeobsal cost 23,864 won ($19.30) as of May 27. The price increased by 522 won on May 25 and 89 won on May 26.The price of hanwoo, or Korean beef, also surged, reaching 74,713 won per kilogram as of May 25, the highest price ever tracked.