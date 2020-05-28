[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week



Underwater

(US)

Opened May 27

Action, Horror, Sci-Fi

Directed by William Eubank



A huge earthquake hits a subterranean drilling station at the bottom of the Mariana Trench, and mechanical engineer Norah Price (Kristen Stewart) and her colleagues Rodrigo and Paul make their way to the escape pod bay. They discover that all of the escape pods have already been deployed, and Captain Lucien (Vincent Cassel) is the only other person in the area. While crossing the ocean floor to reach the main part of the facility, they are attacked by mysterious and deadly creatures.







Misbehaviour

(UK, France)

Opened May 27

Drama, Comedy, History

Directed by Philippa Lowthorpe





In 1970, a team of women led by Sally Alexander (Keira Knightley) and Jo Robinson (Jessie Buckley) hatch a plan to disrupt the Miss World beauty pageant. These second-wave feminists, believing that beauty pageants demean women, invade the stage and disrupt the competition as it is broadcast live. When the show resumes, Miss Grenada (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) becomes the first black woman to be crowned Miss World.







Jazzy Misfits

(Korea)

Opened May 27

Drama

Directed by Nam Yeon-woo



Sun-deok (Kim Eun-young) lives and works in the Itaewon area of Seoul as a jazz singer. Her mother, Cho-mi (Cho Min-soo), whom she has not spoken to in years, comes to her one day saying Sun-deok’s younger sister has disappeared with their money. As the two roam around the popular entertainment district, they encounter people who are often subjected to prejudice -- a half-black, half-Korean person, gay people, tattooists and a drag queen.







Free Minu

(Korea)

Opened May 27

Documentary

Directed by Jee Hye-won



Nepalese singer and activist Minod Moktan -- better known by his Korean name, Minu -- lives in South Korea illegally for 18 years. As a singer in the multicultural band Stop Crackdown, Minu fights for the rights of foreign laborers. However, in 2009 he is deported and banned from setting foot in Korea again. Eight years later, Minu gets an opportunity to visit Korea and is issued a visa, only to be stopped at the airport.