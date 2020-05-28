[Around the Hotels] Promotions and Packages



Suite night at Millennium Hilton Seoul



Millennium Hilton Seoul has launched a Duplex Suite Package, involving its most high-end suites, Parkhill Suite, Vista Suite and Namdaemun Suite.



Products from the European luxury perfume brand Memo will be on display, along with a complimentary sample of perfume. A welcome bottle of Moet Imperial Brut will be prepared. A one-way pickup or sending service is available within Seoul via a Cadillac CT6 or XT6. Guests can stay for up to 30 hours after check-in, while enjoying access to the executive lounge.



The package is available until June 30. Rates range from 990,000 won to 1.49 million won. An additional 50,000 won charge will apply for Fridays and Saturdays.



For reservations or inquiries, call Millennium Hilton Seoul at (02) 317-3000.









Bingsu season for Andaz Seoul Gangnam



Andaz Seoul Gangnam’s all-day dining restaurant Jogakbo presents mango bingsu this summer.



Mango bingsu, created with two to three mangos on top of shaved milk-ice, is served with mango mousse cake, mango jelly, chocolate fondue, mascarpone cream and red beans.



Priced at 45,000 won, it is available from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.



For more information or reservations, call Jogakbo at (02) 2193-1191.









Dalgona bingsu at Mayfield Hotel



Mayfield Hotel’s dining restaurant Royal Mile offers dalgona bingsu, reflecting the online dalgona fever.



Dalgona, referring to the sweet, crisp Korean street food, has been re-created as a topping for bingsu at Mayfield Hotel. Dalgona salted caramel bingsu will be served with dalgona-flavored ice cubes and ice cream.



Royal Mile also offers traditional red bean bingsu and mango bingsu. Dalgona salted caramel bingsu is priced at 17,000 won while other varieties of bingsu are priced at 15,000 won.



For more information, call Royal Mile at (02) 2660-9050.









Bingsu returns to Novotel Seoul Dongdaemun



Novotel Seoul Dongdaemun Hotel & Residences’ Gourmet Bar features two kinds of bingsu for the summer -- snowflake bingsu and mango bingsu. Both are served with macarons and topped with Oreo crumbles and cheesecake crumbles.



Snowflake bingsu is priced at 28,000 and mango bingsu costs 35,000 won. They are available until Aug. 31.



For more information or inquiries, call the Gourmet Bar at (02) 3425-8102.









Spring dinner set at Grand Hyatt Seoul



Grand Hyatt Seoul’s Japanese grill restaurant Teppan presents its spring dinner set until June 30.



The meal begins with beef tartare followed by fried tomato, bacon salad, scallops, snapper noodles, beef steak and finally cod paired with garlic fried rice. Dessert is yuzu ganache, white chocolate cake and green tea ice cream.



The dinner set is priced at 180,000 won per person. For more information, call Teppan at (02) 799-8899.