 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

One Chinese caught after illegally entering S. Korea on small boat

By Yonhap
Published : May 27, 2020 - 21:01       Updated : May 27, 2020 - 21:01

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The South Korean Coast Guard has arrested a Chinese national who illegally entered the country on a small boat last week, officials said Wednesday.

The 43-year-old man was caught in the southwestern city of Mokpo on Tuesday, according to the Taean Coast Guard, six days after he and five other compatriots arrived in the western coastal city of Taean undetected on a 1.5-ton boat and then fled.

The vessel was found abandoned belatedly on Sunday, and the coast guard and the military have been carrying out a probe amid suspicions that North Korean spies could have used the boat.

"All those aboard the boat are believed to be Chinese nationals," an investigator said, adding that the authorities are tracing the remaining people and looking into their purposes of entry and possible links to criminal cases, among other things.

The illegal entrant, who was caught on Tuesday, stayed in South Korea for one year until July 2012 after being given legal status, but after that, he remained in the country illegally until April 2015, when he was expelled after being caught for drunk driving.

Earlier, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said that chances seem low that this case has something to do with espionage activities, though a probe is under way with all possibilities open to learn if there were any security lapses.

Footage from a nearby closed-circuit TV showed people leaving the boat. Inside the boat were clothes, leftover food and other items that appeared to have been made in China, the authorities said. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114