National

2.8 magnitude quake hits southern region

By Yonhap
Published : May 27, 2020 - 20:53       Updated : May 27, 2020 - 20:53

 


A 2.8 magnitude earthquake hit the southern county of Gimcheon on Wednesday, the state weather agency said.

The quake occurred at 7:23 p.m., 17 km southwest of Gimcheon, North Gyeongsang Province, at a depth of 6 km, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said. The epicenter was at

36.01 degrees north latitude and 128.01 degrees east longitude.

Gimcheon is located 230 kilometers south of Seoul.

"Those in nearby regions could feel the ground shake," the agency said, calling on citizens to be careful. No damage has been reported. (Yonhap)

