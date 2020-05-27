 Back To Top
National

Belgium hopes to introduce S. Korea's virus contact tracing system

By Yonhap
Published : May 27, 2020 - 19:46

South Korean first lady Kim Jung-sook talks with Queen Mathilde of Belgium on the phone on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
South Korean first lady Kim Jung-sook talks with Queen Mathilde of Belgium on the phone on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean first lady Kim Jung-sook and Queen Mathilde of Belgium held telephone talks on Wednesday and discussed ways to boost cooperation in tackling the new coronavirus, the presidential office said.

During the 50-minute conversation, Mathilde praised South Korea's response to COVID-19 and expressed hope to adopt its contract tracing system in preparation for a possible second wave of the pandemic, according to a press release by Cheong Wa Dae.

Kim, in response, briefed the queen on how the internationally acclaimed system works, including ways to protect private information, it added.

The two sides also shared the need for social solidarity, as well as for states to play a greater role, to help young people and women in the health crisis, according to Cheong Wa Dae. (Yonhap)

