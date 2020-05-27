 Back To Top
Business

ULikeKorea introduces COVID-19 body patch monitoring system

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : May 27, 2020 - 17:57       Updated : May 27, 2020 - 17:57
COVID-19 patch device (ULikeKorea)
COVID-19 patch device (ULikeKorea)


South Korean ICT company specializing in smart livestock health management uLikeKorea said Wednesday it has successfully developed a COVID-19 body patch system that can monitor symptoms, activity level and location related to the virus in real-time.

According to uLikeKorea, the system was made with non-toxic and environmentally friendly materials that can be attached to the chest. It can detect temperature, pulse, activity level and location in real-time, it said.

“ULikeKorea used the Livecare technology which provides early detection of disease for livestock as a basis to develop the COVID-19 body patch monitoring system,” uLikeKorea CEO Kim Hee-jin said.

The company said it is currently in strategic discussions with global IT conglomerate SoftBank for entering global markets including Brazil and US with the price range of around $30.

“We intend to first provide the patch system domestically as soon as we obtain an emergency approval from the government,” Kim said. 

Mobile application for the COVID-19 body patch monitoring system (ULikeKorea)
Mobile application for the COVID-19 body patch monitoring system (ULikeKorea)

The information compiled via the body patch will be analyzed by uLikeKorea’s app and web program and to be sent to individuals, government agencies and regional health administration offices. 

The system is also effective in monitoring individuals who are subject to or require quarantine as it sends alarms to them via mobile phones, the company said.

COVID-19 monitoring system process (ULikeKorea)
COVID-19 monitoring system process (ULikeKorea)


By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
