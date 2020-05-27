[Market Close-up] S. Korean stock market recovers faster than its global peers

(Yonhap)



Buttressed by the buying spree of retail investors and expansion of liquidity, South Korea’s stock market recovered to the psychologically important 2,000-point mark, rebounding faster than other major stock markets around the world.



According to the Korea Exchange, the Kospi reached 2,029.78 points at Tuesday’s close, 12 weeks after last posting above the 2,000-mark on March 6, when it closed at 2,040.22. The index plunged to a yearly low of 1,457.64 on March 19, but rose sharply by nearly 40 percent.



The local market’s recovery was faster than during the 2008 global financial crisis -- when the index plummeted to 938.75 on Oct. 24, then rebounded to 1,297.85 on April 6 the following year.



Hit by the recent pandemic, stock markets in other major nations also tumbled.



But their recovery was slower than the Kospi. The US’ Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 31.6 percent from its bottom-line as of Friday (local time). Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Taiwan’s Taiex rose 28.2 percent and 26.7 percent, respectively, as of Tuesday.



Market watchers attributed the fast recovery to retail investors’ massive, steady buying. Individual investors net purchased about 16.28 trillion won ($13.18 billion) worth of local shares from March 9 to Tuesday. While foreign and institutional investors net sold 18.54 trillion won and 597 billion won, respectively, reflecting the power of individual investors in defending the market from a further drop.



