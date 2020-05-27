[Newsmaker] tvN’s ‘The Ramyeonator’ may be slapped with KCSC warning

The Korea Communication Standards Commission’s Broadcast Advertising Sub-Commission on Tuesday decided to recommend issuing a warning to CJ Olive Networks and tvN’s show “The Ramyeonator” for exposing a specific brand of Korean ramen on the show.
“The Ramyeonator” featured popular television show host, Kang Ho-dong, eating ramen with different ingredients, trying to find the tastiest ramen combination. Kang added everything from oyster, duck, clams and crabs to cheese, spring onion and pork belly to packaged ramen. He also went through a rigorous day on purpose, going on hikes and going camping in order to eat when really hungry.
The hybrid platform attempt by well-known producer Na Young-seok was shown on tvN and Olive Networks from Dec. 6, 2019 to Feb. 21 through 11 6-minute-long episodes, with longer full length videos of the episodes posted simultaneously on YouTube.
However, using only one specific brand of Korean ramen throughout the episodes without blurring the names of the ramen, which was Nongshim’s Ansungtangmyun and Neoguri, led the sub-commission to propose legal disciplinary measures.
“The program was deliberately made to have an advertising effect for the sponsors by allotting a large portion of each episode to cooking and eating a specific brand of ramen, and considering the repetition of the same form, the call for legal sanctions was unavoidable,” the sub-commission said.
The use of Ansungtangmyun reflected host Kang’s personal preference in addition to the sponsorship. Kang’s love for the brand was displayed when he ate six packs of the ramen in one sitting during season one of the popular program “2 days and 1 night.”
The episode earned Kang the nickname, “Mister 6 packs.” He has also said in numerous shows throughout his career that Ansungtangmyun is his favorite Korean ramen.
Issues proposed by the Broadcast Advertising Sub-Commission, consisting of five of the nine commissioners, are discussed in the KCSC meeting, attended by all nine commissioners, usually within a month according to a KCSC official. The meetings, which occur twice a month, are scheduled for June 8 and 22.
If the reccomendation for legal disciplinary measures passes in the commission meeting, CJ Olive Networks and tvN will receive point deductions in the KCSC’s annual broadcast evaluation for license renewal.
