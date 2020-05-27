 Back To Top
Business

[Exclusive] Nexon mulls launching FPS game Sudden Attack on Steam

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : May 27, 2020 - 17:07       Updated : May 27, 2020 - 17:07
(Nexon)
(Nexon)


Korea’s No. 1 game company Nexon said Wednesday it was positively reviewing whether to provide its first-person shooter game Sudden Attack on Steam in response to an online petition calling for the game to be made available globally.

Steam is a global digital platform where users can install PC games online directly to their cloud drives after purchase.

On May 23, a US-based fan called Fox R. launched an online petition on Change.org, requesting “Sudden Attack be made available on Steam to players in the Americas” as the game is available in Korea only. As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, 2,555 people signed the petition.

“Though Nexon is currently focusing on the domestic market, if Sudden Attack gains popularity, it will consider launching the game on Steam positively,” a company official said.

However, it remains to be seen whether the launch willbe possible as Nexon ended the service of Sudden Attack in Japan on June 16 last year, due to a decline in users. Also, it didn’t launch Sudden Attack in China because another FPS game called CrossFire is dominant there, according to the company.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
