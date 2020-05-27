[Photo News] Students return to school amid virus outbreak



Students of the two lowest grades of elementary school in South Korea returned to school Wednesday, while the nation recorded 40 virus cases, its highest in 49 days.







Especially for the first graders stepping inside school gates for the first time, elementary schools nationwide welcomed them each in their own way.







Teachers and parents put great effort into making sure that young students follow social distancing rules and other safety guidelines to prevent virus spread.







Meanwhile, kindergarteners, third year students in middle school and second year students in high school also returned to school the same day.



