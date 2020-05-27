 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

S. Korea's GDP ranks 10th worldwide in 2019

By Yonhap
Published : May 27, 2020 - 09:16       Updated : May 27, 2020 - 09:16

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea's gross domestic product (GDP) ranked 10th in the world in 2019, down two notches from the previous year, data showed Wednesday.

Asia's fourth-largest economy registered $1.64 trillion in nominal GDP last year, according to the data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation (OECD).

It marked South Korea's first ranking drop since the 2008 global financial crisis. The OECD analyzed 38 advanced and emerging economies.

South Korea's fall in GDP rankings came as its nominal economic growth rate stood at 1.4 percent in 2019, the third-lowest among 47 countries surveyed by the Paris-based organization.

GDP, the broadest measure of an economy's performance, refers to the total value of goods and services produced within the economy in a given period.

The United States topped the global GDP list with $21.43 trillion last year, trailed by China with $14.34 trillion and Japan with $5.08 trillion. Germany, Britain and France followed with $3.85 trillion, $2.83 trillion and $2.71 trillion, respectively.

South Korea's per capita GDP dropped to $31,682 last year from $33,340 in 2018, but its global ranking remained unchanged at 22nd among 35 major economies, according to the data. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114