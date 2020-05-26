[Photo News] May roses bloom



Roses in full bloom brighten up people’s day amid continued virus outbreak.







Seoul citizens admire different species of roses while taking a walk around the Rose Garden at the Olympic Park in Songpa-gu, Seoul.







On the opposite side of the country, a German rose called “Corona” attracts a bee at the River Seomjingang village in Gokseong, South Jeolla Province.







People also take time to enjoy roses from around the world even though the 5th International Rose Festival that was planned to be held at the River Seomjingang village has been canceled due to the novel coronavirus.



