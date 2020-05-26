[Photo News] Virus fighting robot

VIRUS-FIGHTING ROBOT -- A robot dispenses hand sanitizer to a SK Telecom employee at the company’s headquarters on Tuesday. SKT said it has collaborated with Omron Korea to develop the robot as an epidemic preconvention measure. The robot, equipped with artificial intelligence, self-driving technology and other IoT features, can check temperatures of people moving in and out of the building and send data to the company‘s server to control potential viral infection. The robot can also recognize if a person is wearing a mask via image recognition technology and recommend the person to wear it otherwise. SKT plans to officially commercialize the robot during the second half this year. (Yonhap)