[Photo News] Greeting Man cheers up Brazil amid COVID-19



In the midst of COVID-19 crisis, a statue standing in front of the Korean Cultural Center in Sao Paulo, Brazil, displayed a four-minute-long video clip on Tuesday, conveying a message of hope to Brazilians.







Under the “Cheer-up!” theme, the statue, also known as the Greeting Man, presented the course of a journey that opens up with the departure from Korea and concludes with the arrival at Brazil, by using 2D and 3D digital technologies.







The Greeting Man features a visual mapping of heart and blood streams, while symbolic images of each country, like national flags, Mugunghwa flowers and the Statue of Christ Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro express the uplifting message.



