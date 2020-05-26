 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
World

[Photo News] Greeting Man cheers up Brazil amid COVID-19

By Korea Herald
Published : May 27, 2020 - 08:00       Updated : May 27, 2020 - 08:00

In the midst of COVID-19 crisis, a statue standing in front of the Korean Cultural Center in Sao Paulo, Brazil, displayed a four-minute-long video clip on Tuesday, conveying a message of hope to Brazilians.


Under the “Cheer-up!” theme, the statue, also known as the Greeting Man, presented the course of a journey that opens up with the departure from Korea and concludes with the arrival at Brazil, by using 2D and 3D digital technologies.


The Greeting Man features a visual mapping of heart and blood streams, while symbolic images of each country, like national flags, Mugunghwa flowers and the Statue of Christ Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro express the uplifting message.


The sculpture represents the significance of mutual understanding among communities with distinct cultural and racial backgrounds in overcoming the global pandemic stemming from COVID-19 and emphasizes their bond of sympathy.

(Photos: Yonhap)

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114