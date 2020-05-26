 Back To Top
National

Four more one-stop service centers for immigrants in the works

By Kim Bo-gyung
Published : May 26, 2020 - 16:47       Updated : May 26, 2020 - 16:47
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Amid a steady rise in the number of foreigners residing in Korea, four additional centers for immigrants are to open for one-stop services, the government said Tuesday.

The new “Multicultural Immigrants Centers” will be established in different areas with a relatively large population of multinational residents -- one each in North Chungcheong Province and South Jeolla Province and two in Seoul, according to the Ministry of Interior and Safety.

“Among the four areas, Eumseong-gun of North Chungcheong Province reports foreign resident making up 13.9 percent of its total residents, so the establishment of a center there will be convenient for users,” a ministry official said.

With the addition, the total number of such centers will rise to 22 nationwide.

The multi-agency center integrates the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Employment and Labor, and Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, offering services related to immigration, residency, employment, translation services, and Korean language education to name a few.

The government began providing such services with 10 centers in 2017.

By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)
