Business

Samsung set to conduct first online aptitude test for job appliers

By Song Su-hyun
Published : May 26, 2020 - 14:38       Updated : May 26, 2020 - 17:34
Test kit (Yonhap)

This weekend, Samsung Electronics will conduct its first-ever online aptitude test for entry-level job applicants, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company said Tuesday.

Known as Global Samsung Aptitude Test or GSAT, the exam is required for all applicants who have passed document screening.

The test used to take place physically at middle and high schools during weekends.

On Tuesday, the company sent kits needed for the first online test via mail. The kits included a cover for an identity card, a smartphone holder, note paper and written notifications.

Samsung has asked all candidates to precheck the online monitoring system by accessing the system to ensure secure connectivity.

Candidates are required to take photos themselves. The photos should show the candidate’s face, hands and the computer monitor and mouse, to prove that the actual applicants are taking the test.

Samsung officials will remotely monitor the candidates during the test in order to prevent any cheating, the firm explained. 

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)
