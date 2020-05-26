 Back To Top
Business

‘LG Chem will quit businesses if safety isn’t guaranteed’

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : May 26, 2020 - 16:56       Updated : May 26, 2020 - 16:56
LG Chem Vice Chairman Shin Hak-cheol
LG Chem Vice Chairman Shin Hak-cheol


LG Chem Vice Chairman Shin Hak-cheol said Tuesday he would even consider quitting current businesses if the company can’t secure environmental safety in the aftermath of a recent gas leak at LG Polymers’ plant in India and a fire incident in a catalyst lab in South Korea.

According to the company, Shin will launch emergency diagnostics on high-risk processes and facilities in all 17 domestic business locations and 23 overseas business locations for one month until end-June after a gas leak at its plant in India left at least 12 local residents dead and more than 1,000 hospitalized, while a fire incident at its lab in Korea killed one worker and injured two others.

“LG Chem will not pursue any business if environmental safety isn’t guaranteed and we will even consider quitting our current businesses if it is not feasible,” Shin said.

“With thorough reflection, LG Chem will review everything from square one and devise fundamental measures to boost credibility of its business and environmental safety.”

LG Chem will make immediate improvements based on the diagnostics, the company explained. If issues are found that can’t be dealt with immediately, the company will shut down relevant processes and facilities until the issues are solved, it added.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
