Business

[Monitor] New house supply to rise 22% in H2

By Jo He-rim
Published : May 27, 2020 - 11:00       Updated : May 27, 2020 - 11:00

Supply of new apartments across the country will increase by about 22 percent to 148,239 in the second half of this year compared to the first, according to real estate app company Jikbang.

The figure amounts to 55 percent of the total supply of new houses this year, and is 7 percent more than that of last year, the company said.

By region, 80,712 houses will be available in 85 apartment complexes in the metropolitan areas of Gyeonggi Province and Incheon, up 30 percent from the first half of this year.

In Gyeonggi Province, 19 apartment complexes capable of housing more than 1,000 households will be opened, while 14 apartment complexes will welcome new households in Incheon.

In other parts of the country, 67,527 households will be available in 106 complexes, the app operator said.

On the other hand, the supply of new houses in Seoul in the second half of this year will be 20 percent less than that of the first, which in turn is expected to raise average jeonse (lease) prices, Jikbang said. 

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
