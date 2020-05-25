Korea opens online English bulletin board on coronavirus response

The South Korean government launched an online English-language bulletin board Monday to share the nation's know-how and experience in fighting the new coronavirus pandemic.



(Ministry of Foreign Affairs)



The bulletin board, available at the Policy Information section on the foreign ministry's English-language website, offers various information including epidemiological studies, treatment and management of patients and immigration control measures.



Users can also access video conferences hosted by the foreign ministry and health officials on ways to tackle the virus.



South Korea's swift response to COVID-19 has been lauded internationally, and many countries have requested that the country share its experience. (Yonhap)