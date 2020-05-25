 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Acleda Bank lists on KRX-invested Cambodian stock exchange

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : May 25, 2020 - 17:22       Updated : May 25, 2020 - 17:22
Yuanta Securities Cambodia managing director Han Kyung-tae, CSX CEO Hong Sokhour, CSX chairman Hean Sahib, Acleda President and Group Managing Director In Channy, Minister of Economy and Finance of Cambodia Aun Pornmoniroth, National Bank of Cambodia Deputy Gov. Neav Chanthana, Securities and Exchange Commission of Cambodia Director General Sou Socheat (from left) celebrate the listing of Acleda Bank on Monday. (The Korea Exchange)
Yuanta Securities Cambodia managing director Han Kyung-tae, CSX CEO Hong Sokhour, CSX chairman Hean Sahib, Acleda President and Group Managing Director In Channy, Minister of Economy and Finance of Cambodia Aun Pornmoniroth, National Bank of Cambodia Deputy Gov. Neav Chanthana, Securities and Exchange Commission of Cambodia Director General Sou Socheat (from left) celebrate the listing of Acleda Bank on Monday. (The Korea Exchange)

Acleda Bank, the biggest commercial bank in Cambodia, said Monday it was listed on the Cambodia Securities Exchange in which the Korea Exchange (KRX) has invested.

The Cambodian bank had assets of $6.18 billion as of the end of last year. Its market capitalization marked $1.75 billion -- nearly three times that of five listed firms in the country.

Since the large-cap stock went public, the lackluster Cambodian stock market is expected to be revitalized by attracting new local and foreign investors, according to KRX.

KRX and the Cambodian government are joint operators of the stock exchange. In 2010, the KRX invested $9 million and the rest, $11 million, by the local government.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114