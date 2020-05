Acleda Bank lists on KRX-invested Cambodian stock exchange

Acleda Bank, the biggest commercial bank in Cambodia, said Monday it was listed on the Cambodia Securities Exchange in which the Korea Exchange (KRX) has invested.The Cambodian bank had assets of $6.18 billion as of the end of last year. Its market capitalization marked $1.75 billion -- nearly three times that of five listed firms in the country.Since the large-cap stock went public, the lackluster Cambodian stock market is expected to be revitalized by attracting new local and foreign investors, according to KRX.KRX and the Cambodian government are joint operators of the stock exchange. In 2010, the KRX invested $9 million and the rest, $11 million, by the local government.By Jie Ye-eun ( yeeun@heraldcorp.com