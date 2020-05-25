Acleda Bank lists on KRX-invested Cambodian stock exchange

Yuanta Securities Cambodia managing director Han Kyung-tae, CSX CEO Hong Sokhour, CSX chairman Hean Sahib, Acleda President and Group Managing Director In Channy, Minister of Economy and Finance of Cambodia Aun Pornmoniroth, National Bank of Cambodia Deputy Gov. Neav Chanthana, Securities and Exchange Commission of Cambodia Director General Sou Socheat (from left) celebrate the listing of Acleda Bank on Monday. (The Korea Exchange)