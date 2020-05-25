[Behind the Wheel] Re:spec Korando proves SsangYong Motor’s reason to survive

SsangYong Motors’ Re:spec Korando (SsangYong Motor)



More often than not, when automakers launch their face-lifted models as something “new,” there are little design or functional changes, only a price increase.



But that is not the case with SsangYong Motor’ relaunched subcompact flagship sport utility vehicle in April. Its upgraded Re:spec edition came with dramatically changed interiors and is fully equipped with a connected car service, with little price increase.



The name Re:spec stands for the automaker’s “respect for customers and to rewrite specifications of the vehicle,” according to the carmaker.



There not many changes to the exterior of the Korando Re:spec edition from the previous revamped version which was launched in February last year. But driving Re:spec Korando was full of convenience and joy when The Korea Herald reporter test-drove the model on May 15.



For one, it has got a lot smarter through InfoConn.



InfoConn refers to the combination of information, entertainment and mobile connectivity, which allows a driver to control the system inside the car via LG U Plus’ network, as well as activate home internet of things devices.





(Ssangyong Motor)