 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

LS C&S receives international standard certification for photovoltaic cable

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : May 25, 2020 - 12:21       Updated : May 25, 2020 - 12:21
LS Cable & System said Monday its photovoltaic cable has received international standard certification from Germany’s TUV SUD, a global certification authority.

TUV SUD assessed that LS C&S’ 1,500 voltage direct current solar cables conform to functions and safety standards of International Electrotechnical Commission and European Standards, according to the cable maker.

The firm expects the certification to serve as an opportunity to expand not only in the domestic market but also overseas in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, which use IEC and EN standards. It also plans to develop additional standard products for markets in North America and Japan and strengthen its competitive edge with products tailored to global regions.

LS C&S said it has designed the solar cables to be strong in ultraviolet rays, heat, cold and water, considering the environment outdoors, such as connecting panels and energy concentrators. Regular cables can cause problems such as functional damage, shape-shifting and overload if exposed outdoors for long periods.

Also, the product is developed in a direct current system, which is the trend in solar power systems around the world. It can be more energy transfer efficient and reduce installation costs compared to conventional alternating current systems, the firm said. 

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114