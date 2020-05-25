LS C&S receives international standard certification for photovoltaic cable

LS Cable & System said Monday its photovoltaic cable has received international standard certification from Germany’s TUV SUD, a global certification authority.



TUV SUD assessed that LS C&S’ 1,500 voltage direct current solar cables conform to functions and safety standards of International Electrotechnical Commission and European Standards, according to the cable maker.



The firm expects the certification to serve as an opportunity to expand not only in the domestic market but also overseas in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, which use IEC and EN standards. It also plans to develop additional standard products for markets in North America and Japan and strengthen its competitive edge with products tailored to global regions.



LS C&S said it has designed the solar cables to be strong in ultraviolet rays, heat, cold and water, considering the environment outdoors, such as connecting panels and energy concentrators. Regular cables can cause problems such as functional damage, shape-shifting and overload if exposed outdoors for long periods.



Also, the product is developed in a direct current system, which is the trend in solar power systems around the world. It can be more energy transfer efficient and reduce installation costs compared to conventional alternating current systems, the firm said.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)