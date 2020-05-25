Philip Morris Korea celebrates 3rd anniversary of Iqos launch

(Philip Morris Korea)
Philip Morris Korea said Monday it would hold a four-week promotion event to introduce limited edition goods to celebrate the third anniversary of the launch of Iqos, the flagship heat-not-burn product, in South Korea.
During the event, PMI Korea said it will introduce two limited editions of device covers.
The first edition, “Sun Rose,” represents the colors of roses, and the second edition “Twilight” draws the color of the sky in spring, the tobacco company explained. The limited edition items will be available at official Iqos offline stores and the online store during the event period.
In addition, PMKI said it will offer coupons worth 31,000 won ($25) for Iqos 3 DUO, which is sold at 79,000, and an additional 20,000 won via Iqos online store.
Iqos 3 DUO features faster charging time than Iqos 3 and Iqos 2.4P, providing two consecutive uses.
According to the company, more than 1.1 million smokers in South Korea have switched to Iqos since the launch of the product in 2017.
